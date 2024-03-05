A TikTok video showcasing a tiny Cape Town apartment went viral in South Africa

The cramped space combines a shower, toilet, dining area, and bed all in one room, sparking criticism and humorous comments from viewers

Many expressed concerns about the lack of privacy and questioned the justification of potential rent prices

SA couldn't help but criticise a small Cape Town apartment. Image: @ziyandamavov

A TikTok post of a small and questionable Cape Town rental apartment has got Mzansi cracking jokes and throwing shade.

Cape Town apartment goes viral

The post shared by @ziyandamavov features images of the small one-room apartment which has the shower, toilet, dining space and bed all cramped in one space with no separating compartments.

SA baffled by Cape Town apartment

Netizens reacted to the video with banter and witty comments as they criticised the small home.

Many joked that it was unacceptable to have a toilet right across your bed and just a few centimetres away from your dining table. Others also wondered where the kitchen was.

@Mambili Nox commented:

"Engath usejele, udla la, ukaka la, ulala la ."

Andy replied:

"Open plan has gone too far ."

Tumi_flames responded:

"Imagine paying R4500 pm and not having visitors lapho ikaka in the dining room/kitchen."

bokamoso said:

"Pooping while you are in the dining room looking at your bed?never."

phumzzz commented:

"Ijele phela leli."

Zimvo Ngubo replied:

"Uvele uyoRenta ejele ."

Vanessa Mbauli said:

"Yonke into ilapha ."

Ntlentle_n responded:

"YiJele kaModel C mos le."

Beyond Umzinto|| Travel replied:

"Lingakuphi ikhishi? ."

Woman turns her one room into a whole house

In another story, Briefly News reported that a woman took to social media to proudly show off her little yet lovely living space, leaving many netizens quite impressed.

Ntando MaMvelase Mthembu posted images of her one room, which she has managed to turn into a whole house, and only pays R1 100 for rent a month.

The well-utilised space comprises a kitchen, dining room, lounge and bedroom all in one. It boasts lovely furniture pieces and is undeniably neat and clean.

