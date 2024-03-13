A South African woman named Khutso Matlala posted a TikTok video showing off a unique bouquet

Instead of flowers, the bouquet was actually her adorable baby girl wrapped in gold paper

The video received many comments praising the baby's cuteness and joking about the high cost of raising a child

A mom melted hearts online when she revealed her daughter in a cute bouquet. Image: @khutso_matlala

Source: TikTok

Sure, flowers are great. But one South African woman amazed netizens with her one-of-a-kind bouquet.

Woman shows off baby bouquet

The beaming new mom, Khutso Matlala posted a light-hearted and sweet TikTok video revealing a bouquet that brings her nothing but happiness.

In the clip, Khutso is seen holding the bouquet wrapped in gold paper before revealing that it was actually her adorable baby girl instead of flowers.

"A little bouquet of happiness ," the beaming mom captioned the post.

SA gushes at woman's baby

TikTok viewers responded to the video with adoration and sweet comments, complimenting Khutso's beautiful baby.

Others joked at how expensive Khutso's bouquet was - poking fun at the many expenses that come with raising a child.

Mbali__kay commented:

"Very priceless one and lasts forever ."

Princess Enclare said:

"Very creative mommy ."

Sphesihle_hlereplied:

"Akasemuhle bakithy ."

itebogeng replied:

"That bouquet is so cute ."

my hand commented:

"How did you get her to sit still ❤️❤️❤️so adorable ."

Mpiloh14 mambatha said:

"This is one of the most expensive bouquets and so cute❤️."

Lissa wrote:

"Problem ya tura yona it’s extremely cute❤️."

Nqo Mbatha replied:

"Not on my wish list kodwa muhle yena ♥️."

Source: Briefly News