A young gentleman asked his TikTok followers if black women like white men with a buzz cut

The gent's question comes after he notices a lot of black ladies checking him out after his cut

The online community reacted to the video, with many huns expressing how they loved his new hairstyle

A man asked if black women like white men with a buzz cut. Images: @matthewravell

Source: TikTok

A young man who felt good about himself after his fresh haircut took to his TikTok account to pose a question for black women.

In the video, @matthewravell is outside in beautiful weather, recording himself with his fresh buzz cut. He said that after he had done his hair, many black women had been checking him out.

He said he was not used to that. The young man told women that the haircut is called a buzz cut. He further posed a question, asking if black ladies like white men with his type of cut.

White man asks black women if they like a gent with buzz cut

Watch the TikTok video below:

Women loved the man's buzz cut

The video garnered over 800k views, with many black women head over heels, hilariously showing the guy love.

@hopie commented:

"The buzz cut is giving 'get in the car Elizabeth' ."

@ESTHER said:

"We love white men who have either have a buzz cut or a lot of hair no in between."

@Lilo said:

"That's why Prison Break was popular this side."

@Yemisi had a realisation:

"Not me realising the reason I liked that guy from Purple hearts was because of his buzz cut."

@Skye suggested:

"Hear me out… make it platinum blonde."

@Aluuuuu㊙️ loved:

"There's just something about a white man and a buzz cut okay, you gotta understand that! "

Black woman shows off Dutch bae

In another story, Briefly News reported about a Xhosa woman who brought her Dutch bae home.

@asi_lily_ took to her TikTok account and posted a video of them landing in Mzansi. The two love birds are in the airport, the TikTokker is beaming with excitement that she's back home. She greeted her social media followers in her home language - isiXhosa. Her bae was also greeted in the same language. The lady applauded her bae for his Xhosa, which has improved.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News