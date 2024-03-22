KwaZulu-Natal woman said that she is lazy to be behind the wheel from Richards Bay to Durban

The lady opted to take a flight that would take her to Johannesburg first, then Durban

The online community reacted to the clip, with many wanting the woman's soft life

A woman spent R7k on flights from Richards Bay to Durban. Images: @adee_rasikhanya/ Instagram, @Johannes Mann/ Getty Images

A woman who is too lazy to drive opted for a flight option from Richards Bay to Durban.

In the video she uploaded on TikTok, @adee1103 captured some of the moments from her journey. In the clip, she can be seen in Richards Bay airport, where she boarded a flight to O.R Tambo in Johannesburg.

During the flight, the TikTok user had some breakfast. It was nothing fancy; it was just buns and cheese. She changed flights in Johannesburg and took one that was going to Durban.

In the comments section, she said driving from Richards Bay to Durban takes one and a half hours. However, with flights, it's one hour to Johannesburg and another hour to Durban. She said it cost her R7 000.

"When I drive frm RB to King Shaka it’s 1hr 30mins.. with a flight ✈️1hr to Jhb and another 1hr back to King Shaka …We looking at 7k ."

Woman flies from Richards Bay to Durban to avoid driving

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers were in disbilief

The online video garnered over 30k views, with many online users roasting her for choosing to spend a lot of money because of her being too lazy to drive. Some jokes, offering themselves to drive her.

@Vavi said:

"Next time ungiqashe ngikuyise eThekwini ngalemal ogibele ngayo ibhanoyi." (Next time hire me to drive you and pay me that money you used on the flights)

@S.K MALUMZ ♡ was in disbelief:

"Wait you telling me you went from richardsbay to Johannesburg and than from Johannesburg to Durban? but driving from richardsbay to Durban is just 1 hour 30 minutes sis wami."

@MaNtusi_Omuhle stanned:

"I didn't even know we have airport love it."

@Siboniso felt envious:

"Maaaam? Give me your life."

Woman with car express fear of driving

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who fears driving even though she has a car and a driver's licence.

@love_sethu posted a TikTok video revealing that she just wasn't confident behind the wheel. Everyone makes mistakes, especially when they are learning something new. However, the stakes are much higher when driving, as mistakes can lead to accidents. This can also make new drivers feel very anxious about making mistakes.

