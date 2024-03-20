Mzansi celebrities have voiced out their opinions involving CemAir and MTV Base VJ Shamiso

The airline released a statement explaining the incident, painting Shamiso in a bad light, saying she was abusive

The likes of Somizi Mhlongo and Anele Mdoda slammed CemAir, and they disapproved of the manner in which the matter was addressed

The drama between Shamiso and CemAir sparked outrage all over social media. The airline added fuel to the fire when they released a statement, pointing fingers at Shamiso.

Celebrities called out CemAir after they shared their statements about the incident involving Shamiso, their flight attendants, and the SAPS. Image: @shamiso

Altercation between Shamiso and CemAir cabin crew escalates

The MTV Base VJ Shamiso documented the altercation between her, the cabin crew and the SAPS. The incident occurred on Sunday, 17 March, on flight 5Z 0329 from Durban to Johannesburg.

In a viral video, Shamiso explained that she cussed on the phone while speaking to a friend. A flight attendant asked her to leave, but Shamiso refused.

SAPS members also joined and asked Shamiso to leave, but she still refused. The TV presenter asked them to book her another flight, if not, she would not leave.

CemAir points fingers at Shamiso

In a statement, the airline blamed Shamiso and even alleged that she was late, unruly and abusive.

As a result, the flight got delayed by 90 minutes.

“While under police escort from the aircraft the passenger freed herself and attempted to gain access to the aircraft flight deck. This is a serious offence.”

Celebrities slam CemAir

A few Mzansi celebrities rallied behind Shamiso, saying the airline could have handled things better.

Instead, the statement they released placed all the blame on Shamiso, resulting in them appearing as though they defend racism.

Somizi reacted:

“Piece of s— airline. Even with evidence, you are still defending racism”.

Ntsiki Mazwai shared:

“How did Shamiso keep her cool? What a violent experience. The air hostess should catch charges.”

Bridget Masinga replied:

“What did I just watch? CemAir, you should be ashamed of the discrimination and conduct of your crew assisted by SAPS inflicted on Shamiso. That young lady is owed a sincere public apology for the very public humiliation.”

Anele Mdoda said:

"CemAir. It’s not a good look my baby."

