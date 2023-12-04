A TikTok video of an elderly granny travelling on an aeroplane is giving netizens all the feels

The heartwarming clip shows the calm gogo living her best life while enjoying her in-flight meal

This feel-good video has captured South Africa's attention and putting smiles on people's face

A video of a grandmother and grandson travelling by plane warmed hearts. Image: Grandmother and grandson travelled by plane

An elderly granny is breaking stereotypes as she enjoys the high life on an aeroplane thanks to her caring grandson.

Gogo's high-flying adventure

The calm and collected gogo travelling with her grandson is seen savouring every moment of her flight.

This feel-good clip posted by @mosessinenhlanhlamalipal has become a sensation, capturing the attention of South Africans and bringing smiles to people's faces.

Gogo's enjoy in-flight meal

The serene gogo relished her meal, while her grandson recorded the memorable moment.

The feel-good vibes from this video are spreading like wildfire, resonating with viewers across South Africa.

Watch the video below:

Sweet video leaves Mzansi swooning

Mzansi netizens are collectively swooning and appreciating the importance of family and taking care of the elderly.

@thokozile said:

"Ncoh please do take care of her."

@lz9606p0 posted:

"God keep on blessing you for gogo."

@zakamod mentioned:

"God bless you. The prayers of our parents go a long way. May God keep her in good health."

@Mings wrote:

"Yes wena girl, udla I mali ye sizuku sakho. This is beautiful and may the great continue to bless and protect you. ❤️"

@limakatsotshabala commented:

"She is such a baby girl. Miss my gran."

@user2693566125179 added:

"Oh granny she looks so relaxed enjoying her meal."

@boituchef87 said:

"My dream one day for my granny."

@uservuxakambombi posted:

"Bonna I just love you. Anyone taking care of grannies is my friend."

Child’s reaction when first flight on plane takes off

In another article, Briefly News reported that a young girl named Tshiamo has been trending on TikTok for her cute reaction to her first flight.

Her mother, Precious posted the video, which has gained over 600K likes because the young girl was panicking as she saw the ground get further and further from her sight. The single mum did not know what to do, so she closed the window shutter, but Tshiamo had to check if this was happening.

