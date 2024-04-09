A Nort-West University psychology cum laude graduate shares how he ended up as a bartender

The young man said after his graduation, he couldn't find a job in his field and had to settle for what he could

The online community reacted to the story, with many sharing words of encouragement

A North-West University cum laude graduate worked as a bartender. Images: @brockie40/ TikTok, @santypan/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

A TikTok user took to their account to share how they graduated cum laude in psychology from North-West University but ended up working as a bartender.

In the post uploaded by @brockie40, he shared how he graduated with flying colours at North-West University. The man was doing psychology and labour relations management.

But because he struggled to get a job in his field, he ended up being a bartender at Kruger Gate Hotel. Judging from the caption, the man was hurt and disappointed.

"I studied psychology and Labour relations management at north west university, struggled to get a job and ended up working as a bartender at Kruger gate hotel, imagine a whole cum lauder student."

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Man graduates cum laude and ends up being a bartender

See the TikTok photo post below:

A man who graduated with flying colours ended up being a bartender. Image: @brockie40

Source: TikTok

A Man ended up being a bartender after graduating cum laude in psychology from North-West University. Image: @brockie40

Source: TikTok

TikTokkers encouraged the man to follow his dreams

In another picture post, online users flocked to his comment section with words of encouragement. Some shared similar stories to him, saying they, too, have degrees yet are jobless or working jobs that they thought they would not be working in their lives.

@❤️Thapelo_Yaba_koena❤️ wrote:

"I graduated in psychology, did my honors.. Worked in retail.. Now I'm doing my Bpharm because wow."

@Zanamuhla_Ndandwe shared:

"Qualified Educator here.....but I now work as a full-time nanny ......life ne."

@BCL Writer wrote:

"Yoh and I was deciding between teaching and psychology, but teachers are also struggling?"

@Lindokuhle encouraged:

"A career in Psychology is a long process, not for the weak, hang in there."

@Carol Thani was disappointed:

"Same boat, I volunteer and I basically get nothing."

Education graduate asks netizens for help finding a job

In another story, Briefly News reported about a bachelor of education graduate who appealed to Mzansi to help her secure a job.

Thandeka, based in Durban, shared all the relevant information, hoping that tweeps would perform a miracle. Thandeka's plea for employment did not fall on deaf ears as it spread across the timeline.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News