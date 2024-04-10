DJ Habibeats shocked a New York crowd with an Arabic amapiano beat and the video got Mzansi buzzing

The TikTok video of the performance garnered thousands of views and approval from SA people

Amapiano enthusiasts celebrated the genre's global influence and dominance in the comments section

DJ Habibeats dazzled New Yorkers with an Arabic amapiano song. Image

Source: TikTok

The amapiano revolution is showing no signs of slowing down! DJ Habibeats took TikTok by storm with a jaw-dropping performance in New York City.

DJ drops fire amapiano beat

He threw in an Arabic-infused amapiano beat that had the crowd on their feet and South Africans buzzing with excitement.

The clip shared on his account @djhabibeats spread like wildfire on TikTok. Mzansi couldn't help but beam with pride. The catchy sound and unexpected fusion of cultures struck a chord with viewers.

Mzansi TikTokkers cheer

SA people gave DJ Habibeats a stamp of approval in the comments section. Some raved about the genre's growing influence on the global stage.

Watch the video below:

Evolution of amapiano music

It's clear that amapiano is here to stay and music lovers are happy seeing how the sound is evolving.

See some reactions below:

@Lulonke said:

"Khuphuka lapho. This is lovely. "

@Vuyisile mentioned:

"South Africa has created a global music revolution with amapiano. "

@NdzalamaMakamu wrote:

"You can teach Nigeria something about amapiano. You understood the assignment. "

@MHM16 posted:

"They said amapiano to the world for a reason lol."

@user1403300172385 joked:

"Yoh Mzanzi what have we done? The amapiano tokoloshi is out. "

@camillaknightmorak commented:

"Listen South Africa is your biggest supporter on this. We approve. "

@LondonWill's marveled:

"The influence South Africa has all over the world is crazy. ❤️ This is dope."

@Azande.S added:

"I’m sorry but y’all can’t tell me that doesn’t slap. South Africans asimeniii kancane nje and acknowledge the beats. "

