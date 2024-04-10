A TikTok user took to their account to share a video of tides being pushed back by the strong winds in Cape Town

The user captured a moment in a video where the ocean water moved back because of the blowing wind

The online community reacted to the clip, with many finding the situation very scary and some even speculating tsunami

A viral video of the ocean in Cape Town has sparked tsunami fears. Images: @darrensheer/ TikTok, @Michael Blann

Source: UGC

Cape Town recently experienced terrible weather, including heavy rains and winds. A TikTok video of the wind blowing the ocean waves back has gone viral, sparking tsunami fears.

In a clip uploaded by @darrensheer, they stand by the window, capturing the moment. The strong winds push back the water.

Strong winds push tides back in Cape Town

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens feared a tsunami

The clip sparked concern as many thought a tsunami might be on the horizon.

@Siphokazi commented:

"South Africans know Cape Town wind does not play ."

@Faz said:

"It's so scary looks like water pulling back tsunami sighns..."

@klnelectronicstechnology shared:

"I pray all in Cape Town are protected in the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth. Nothing bad will happen."

@Omar Ally joked:

"Cape Town people have heavier feet than anywhere else in the world, evolved because of wind."

@Mrs.Facio was scared:

"No, that looks like a tsunami. The water is pulling back like it’s getting ready."

@Sydney Mmola asked:

"Have you guys seen what nasa has seen 500 miles in the coast of Cape Town, they suspect a tsunami is approaching Cape Town."

@Ezra Andrews feared:

"That's so dangerous."

@Nazley prayed:

"If the water goes flat and quiet and reverses, please run God protect people in Cape town, In Jesus name Amen."

Duo enjoys nice time during Cape Town's bad weather

In another story, Briefly News reported about a duo that had fun during the blowing winds in Cape Town.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @hello.shany, she can be seen dancing in extreme windy weather. She is holding onto a tree while the wind strongly blows, and her man is also holding onto street pillars as the wind blows. In the clip, they play Michael Jackson's song.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News