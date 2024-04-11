A 21-year-old man, Thato Letsoalo, shared pictures of his living space on Facebook

The young man said he was doing a six-month learnership and had plans to improve his space

The online community reacted to the post, with many applauding him for achieving so much at his age

Thato Letsoalo, 21, flexed his living space on Facebook, and online users loved it. Images: @Thato Letsoalo/ Facebook, @skynesher/ Getty Images

A 21-year-old man took to Facebook to show off his living space. He asked netizens for props.

Thato Letsoalo posted pictures of his one room on a Facebook page called, Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen. Thato's room has a single bed, a sofa, a TV stand and a television.

The young man also has a mini kitchen cupboard with his two-plate stove on top of it and presumably a bucket of water. He also has a fridge. In his post, he also mentioned that he is doing a six months learnership.

21-year-old man shows off living space

See the Facebook below:

TikTokkers loved the young man's living space

Online users flocked to his comment section, applauding him for achieving so much at a young age. As he asked, some gave him tips on how to improve his living space.

@T-bose Ntsako said:

"Find another learnership you will go far."

@Mateboho Pelo suggested:

"Remove the TV away from the curtains because if something like on the picture happens, that will catch fire very quick. By the way, the room is perfect for a 21 year old."

@Bridget Clement celebrated:

"Congratulation ."

@Lezanne Dolf Hendricks applauded:

"You have done well for a 21-year-old."

@Koki Charmaine asked:

"Amazing can you please plug me with the learnership."

21-year-old lady stuns Mzansi with her living space

In another story, Briefly News reported about a 21-year-old Durban student and hairstylist who showed off her neat room, leaving Mzansi in awe.

Facebook user, Zinhle Fodo posted pictures of her small apartment on Facebook. The lady told people that she is studying and braids hair for money. Her home is furnished with a bed, a fridge and a kitchen counter.

