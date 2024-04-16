A Xhosa man's reaction to a woman making "Durban-style pap" gathered nearly 1 million views

The unique twist on the beloved South African staple left the content creator completely flabbergasted

Many residents of KwaZulu-Natal also expressed shock and disbelief at the unconventional recipe

A creative pap recipe video left South Africans shocked. Image: @ecks_ves

A Xhosa man's hilarious commentary on a woman's "Durban-style pap" took TikTok by storm.

His @ecks_ves over-the-top reaction to the creative cook's recipe left viewers in stitches.

Woman shows unique pap recipe

The woman added chopped onions, butter, and chicken stock to boiling water before mixing it with maize meal. TikTokkers were also shocked by the unconventional twist on the popular South African dish.

Cooking video circulates on TikTok

Within two days the video attracted more than 970,000 views. Many netizens from KwaZulu-Natal distanced themselves from the unusual recipe. They vehemently denied pap in the region was made that way.

Watch the video below:

The comments section lit up with criticism, mostly because of the chunks of onions in the pot.

See some comments below:

@SbuNdlovu said:

"Uyasdakelwa lo! Ayikho lento la eThekwini."

@Jacq asked:

"Durban style? Ayi where in Durban sthandwa?"

@Nhlaks mentioned:

"Cooking pap in a Le Creuset pot is wild. Uvele ubone nje kuthi is not make sure."

@rele_molted:

"If I eat pap and I bite an onion, I’m gonna cry."

@twinnnn94 stated:

"This is a valid reason to cut off someone! "

@ThuliswaMhlongo wrote:

"Can we refrain from calling this 'Durban style pap'? I'm so stressed! imagine coming across an onion with every bite you take."

@thatorantlo posted:

"May I never marry someone with such creative skills."

@WendyAntonique commented:

"I must be from a different Durban then."

@Sinqobile Ntuli added:

"Asiyazi thina lento, uyasisukela. Istaputapu sani lesi manje?"

