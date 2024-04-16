Drone footage showing a village in Mpumalanga captivated thousands of South Africans on social media

The video offered a mesmerising bird's-eye view of the lush greenery and homes on picturesque hilltops

TikTok users took to the comments section to express admiration at the beauty of the Rainbow Nation on display

Take to the skies and see the breathtaking beauty of Mbuzini. The village in Mpumalanga was recorded with a drone.

Aerial scenery becomes a TikTok hit

From lush greenery to charming homes, the aerial perspective gives a unique glimpse into the enchanting landscape of the area. The clip amassed thousands of views and likes.

Mzansi marvels at nature's canvas

The drone footage soaring over the village was posted on TikTok by @bmtvsa. Netizens were treated to a feast for the eyes in the 35 seconds video. The rolling hills stretching as far as the eye can see wowed many.

Watch the video below:

People from Mbuzini express pride

Proud residents of Mbuzini shared fond memories and nostalgia in the comments section, reminiscing about their upbringing in the rural area.

See some reactions below:

@phakathwayo said:

"What a beauty bafethu, what a beautiful place."

@brown_girl suggested:

"Do Kwandebele Mpumalanga "

@pure_souls_do_exist mentioned:

"May God give our chiefs the wisdom to protect our land. ❤️"

@Mbuziniboy posted:

"My home I'll never forget it. Even though I'm now a resident of CPT, Mbuzini is where it all began."

@mbokazen58 stated:

"Fertile red soil of the sun. ❣️"

@T'BOS shared:

"This is the environment I wish to live in."

@Rain20280 commented:

"Where Samora Machel died."

@Queenlu_Ndlovu wrote:

"Beauty and liberation. Imagining myself owning land there. "

@Ntombizile shared:

"This place reminds me about the birthday of uchief Mahlalela on the 5th of May. Those were the days I enjoyed working there."

