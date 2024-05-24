A Mzansi tomboy decided to go big for her special night and trade her religious sneakers for a good pair of heels

The tomboy gagged the internet when she ate up her look and left no crumbs

She had a full face beat and a melted lace wig installed, but some confessed that they loved her tomboy side more

A Mzansi tomboy decided to shake things up for her special day.

A Mzansi tomboy gagged the internet with a mind-blowing transformation for her graduation. Image: @ntaka_mantakzo

On her graduation day, tomboy @ntaka decided to break the internet by transforming into a glam goddess.

Always a girl

Ntaka’s transformation into a girly girl shocked the internet as she stunned in a full face beat, sparkly heels, a lace wig, and a suit. The gorgeous hun shared an impressive transformation where users rushed to shower her with compliments.

Ntaka’s new look enhanced her stunning features and brought out her girly side.

Watch video below:

Two sides of the coin

Ntaka proved to everyone that she looks good from every angle and as every version of herself as she pulled a show stopping transformation.

The video was watch over 142K times with 12K likes, 148 comments, and 93 saves.

Graduation is a very important event so it made sense as to why Ntaka decided to wow the world with her killer transformation.

She captioned her TikTok clip:

“POV: you are a tomboy but you decided to switch up on your graduation.”

This is what the internet had to say:

@Ayanda Barbara couldn’t get over how Ntaka looked:

“Hey hey, you look so beautiful.”

@ka-Mavela wants to see the girly side of Ntaka more often:

“Please don’t transform back.”

@Mandiswa Thandiswa Ntuli is not a huge fan of the look as she said:

“I love the tomboy you, it makes me wanna court you.”

@innocentia drooled over the stunner:

“Yasssssss girl, you ATE.”

@Zintle Mcozee Hlatshwayo is impressed with Ntaka’s level of elegance:

“A Queen has landed.”

@rudyhope was truly gagged:

“Haaaa. Didn’t see that coming.”

The power of transformation

Briefly news reported on the fantastic story of a young Nigerian lady who showed people how she was as a little kid and now she is all grown up. The lady's new look stirred massive reactions as people said that she must have made a lot of money.

The young Nigerian was quick to correct those who thought she is into fraud or not as church-loving as she used to be. In her old kid photo, the lady was clutching a bible with a church's sticker on it as she looked innocent and pious.

