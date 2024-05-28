A man on TikTok alleged that he heard a screaming woman while walking in the mountains

A man uploaded a video of scenic mountains, only to hear screams from a woman below.

Content creator Protozoa Zoa, who uses the handle @protozoa0798367547 on TikTok, took to the popular video-sharing app to share his strange video. The 36-second clip shows the TikTokker standing on a cliff, moving the camera to the views of nature as he looks to find the source of the screams.

Towards the end of the video, the screams get louder as if the man located the woman crying for help. However, the woman does not appear in the video.

Protozoa captioned his post:

"I tried my best to help her, guys."

Watch the video below:

While the sound of the cries is real, it is not the video's original sound. TikTok users often use sounds from other creators for their videos, and it seems Protozoa has done the same.

While no woman was injured in the mountains in the above video, the sound used belongs to the TikTok account holder @officialfiliskyperry, who alleges the screams came from a woman who was swallowed by a snake.

Social media users react to the screams of a woman

The man's video fooled most people, while a few others caught on that the audio did not belong to him.

@dulcet_rsa said what they would do in the situation:

"The way I would’ve ran home without looking back."

@vuvudingana wrote in the comment section:

"It's a trap from that shapeshifter. If you know, you know."

A curious @thembinkosinkwinikatk said:

"I'm asking for an interview with the cameraman. We have a lot to discuss."

@gogo.mmamosweu, who was not fooled by the audio, laughed and said:

"But that’s not the original sound of this video."

@lungiletebogo had the same thoughts and commented:

"This is a TikTok sound. For a minute I thought that someone fell down there."

