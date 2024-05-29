The Dolphin View in Margate KZN is offering a massive bargain of R699 for the entire family to enjoy two nights of luxury and relaxation

The holiday apartment has breathtaking views of the ocean and city, plus there is no upfront deposit needed to confirm bookings

The internet cannot believe the affordable travel plug and start searching for the correct info to book an apartment

Emerald Sun posted an enticing bargain by Dolphin View in Margate, KZN.

Dolphin View offers affordable luxury and relaxation for the whole family. Image: @emerald_sun_.

The holiday apartments offer luxury and relaxation for up to six members per unit.

Affordable weekend getaway

You can never go on enough getaways; exploring is always a good way to feed the soul. Suppose you are thinking of visiting KZNA or living near the area. In either case, Dolphin View on Margate offers a good deal of relaxation and enjoyment, creating beautiful memories with the whole family in one of their units.

A two-night stay costs R699, which covers six sleepers, a pool, enchanting views, DSTV for entertainment, and WiFi to ensure you catch all social media. The getaway destination needs no upfront deposits, but the special will end by 31 July, and limited bookings are available.

The internet seemed interested in the bargain and asked numerous questions to ensure it was not a scam.

A person offered their review in the comments:

@NABZ224422 is a fan of the hospitality quality of apartments and commented:

“It’s really an amazing place. If you happen to come for the holidays, you won’t go wrong.”

Explore the world on a budget

Briefly News reported that a Mzansi babe got to see Bangkok for nine days for only R18k and had to share her plug with her people. TikTok user @pumcingo shared a video that gave an informative breakdown of the trip's costs.

Briefly News contacted SA's most followed travel family to find out what they had to say about the plug. TikTok user @pumcingo shared an informative video with a breakdown of the travel costs of a nine-night stay in Bangkok. She said to budget between R18k and R20k, and you have yourself an international holiday of dreams.

