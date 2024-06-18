A gorgeous Mzansi woman shared one of her most chic moments on her TikTok

The black beauty decorated her bald head with stunning henna patterns

The lady who goes by @budget_explorer on TikTok had the girls shook at her new hairstyle

A Mzansi woman proved to be a true stunner when she applied henna patterns on her bald head. Image: @budget_explorer

Source: TikTok

The beautiful lady proved to the world that women get finer with every hairstyle.

A woman on TikTok proved that women are somehow chameleon as they switch up and get more beautiful with every hairstyle. The lady proved her point when she explored her own beauty by getting henna patterns on her bald head.

The new look stunned many netizens who were gagged by the beauty of the woman’s head. The lady captioned her viral clip:

“And everyone kept asking if I tattooed my head.”

Watch the video below:

New look, new me

The woman turned heads before she was even done with her look. She garnered over one million views, 82K likes, 1154 comments, and 2858 saves.

The thread of 1154 comments looks a little like this:

@Blessing M. was reminded of their favourite movie:

"Mos this is giving Rush hour 3. Halala Shy Shen."

@Miss’T is obsessed with the chic look:

"This is so deep and beautiful, please post results."

@Keletso might just get this chic look soon:

"I think you just created a new trend."

Hairstyles have gotten more expensive

Briefly News also reported that a Capet Town hairstylist went viral on TikTok after sharing what she charged a recent client. According to the post, @karis_hairdo charged the woman R2 250 for faux locs done with Eco Dread fibre.

South Africans were shocked by the cost and reacted with humour and confusion in the comments section. Many women can agree that getting your hair is not as affordable as it used to be. But, some hairstylists be charging an arm and a leg, yoh.

Source: Briefly News