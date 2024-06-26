A learner hilariously decided to take a video while the teacher was in the middle of a lesson

The educator hilariously reacted to the situation with much sarcasm, entertaining the pupils

The online community reacted to the clip, with many loving the woman's reaction

A teacher's response to a student who was taking a video during a lesson amused netizens. Images: @SDI Productions, @Tim Robberts

Source: Getty Images

One learner decided to record herself while the teacher was in the middle of a lesson. She was hilariously caught in the act.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @ayesayslimeasay, the learner is sitting in class on her desk. The teacher is going about her business, conducting a lesson. However, she was interrupted as she saw herself featured in the learner's video.

The educator took the pupil's phone and asked her if she was recording. The teacher hilariously struggled to switch off the recording. Her reaction was found funny by her class as well as the netizens.

Teacher reacts to learner taking video during class

Watch the funny TikTok clip below:

TikTokkers laughed at the teacher's reaction

The clip garnered over 7 million views, with many online users finding the educator hilariously funny. Some wished she was their teacher.

@makayla_alaykam15 shared:

"Ain’t no way. She was CRAZY when I had her. I had her her first year she taught and the whole school was like what is she on ."

@Caydxn.Com wrote:

"I just know she’s the favourite teacher ."

@Carl Poppa felt envious:

"I wish my teachers were this cool but on a different note who is orange shirt ."

@ commented:

"This is killing me."

@gucci_gurl053 laughed:

"Your teacher is funny ."

@Mr.trill said:

"She seems like the type to bring the whole channel news up in that room."

Source: Briefly News