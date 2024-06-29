Unexpected confession: Friend spills the tea on podcast, sends netizens into laughter
- A friend hilariously spilled a secret she was told to keep during a podcast in front of everyone in the room
- The popular podcaster Seemah said that Yanda blocked Zille on social media because of the man she was dating
- The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny and some understanding Seemah's position
South African podcaster Seemah hilariously spilled a secret her friend told her about during a podcast. People couldn't help but laugh at the situation.
In a video uploaded by @teslatee4, Seemah, Zille and Yanda were chatting about all things relationships on their podcast, Spreadinghumours. Zille decided to pose a question to Yanda, asking her if she was romantically seeing someone at the moment. Yanda confidently said she was single.
However, it so happened that Zille told Seemah a little secret. Seemah was shocked to find that Yanda was single because she was in a relationship two weeks prior. Seemah continued and spilled a secret, saying that Yanda unfollowed Zille because of the man she was with.
The information sent everyone in the studio into laughter. Yanda confronted Zille, asking him why did she tell Seemah the secret. The situation was funny.
Seemah hilariously reveals secret
Netizens found Seemah funny
The video garnered over 1 million views, with many online users laughing at Seemah for not being able to keep a secret. Some understood where she was coming from.
@fearless angel commented:
"When your best friend has another best friend ."
@Wayne Jordan said:
Florence Masebe says farewell to 'Skeem Saam' after filling in for Harriet Manamela: "Ndi a livhuwa"
"I'm Seemah At Every Situation."
@Babiemugs laughed:
"That one friend who will never keep secrets ."
@MANKIDI related:
"Seemah is me I am Seemah, I speak the truth to get the truth."
@Ryan_Lets was entertained:
"Nooo I told her not to say, cause people were saying Zillie was so scared.
SA gent gets robbed R30k in Mauritius
In another story, Briefly News reported about Seemah's prankster boyfriend being robbed of R30k in Mauritius.
the influencer who just rekindled things with Ghost Hlubi disclosed that the prankster, whose real name is Khanya, got robbed of R30K during their time together in Mauritius. In a video posted by the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula on his Twitter (X) page, Seemah explained how the R30K was stolen while they were at the beach enjoying themselves.
