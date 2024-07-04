A young gentleman who was a photographer at an event did not let his job stop him from having fun

The man danced and drank, however he hilariously almost forgot his equipment in the process

The online community reacted to the video, with many laughing the the young man's behaviour

A video of a photographer who almost forgot his camera at an event because of a good time has left netizens in stitches.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @abutifotoz, the photographer is seen at an event where he was hired. The gent was enjoying himself along with the crowd. One would presume that it was the end of the gig.

As he was dancing and drinking what seemed to be alcohol he almost forgot his camera, thank God to the nice people at the event who reminded him of his equipment. As he was reminded the man laughed in embarrassment and gratefulness.

Photographer hilariously drinks on the job

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

TikTokkers entertained by the photographer's act

The video garnered over 20k views. Many online users did not blame the guy, instead, they just found the situation funny.

@Lebo0010 said:

"He was enjoying himself forgeting he was at workhe looked like his mind was far asking himself if he was forgetting something or y he was there."

@Rati commented:

"If only he knew how painful it is to see photographers enjoying themselves after the wedding while you are waiting for your edited pictures ."

@Luzuko joked:

"At this point he was close to show people how the camera works so that he enjoys himself."

@Lady Sunday laughed:

"Literally drinking on the job."

