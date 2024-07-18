"I Love Him": Sweet Daughter Treats Dad to Burgers and a Fun Day Out in Heartwarming Video
- A South African woman named Zanele Magcaba posted a heartwarming TikTok video treating her dad to a fun day out
- The clip shows them enjoying burgers, coffee, cake, and even some sneaker-shopping
- The video resonated with many South African viewers who commented on their sweet bond
A thoughtful daughter melted hearts online after sharing a video showing how she treated her father to a lovely day out.
Daughter takes dad on a date
Zanele Happie Magcaba (@happiemagcaba) shared a video showing how she and her daddy dearest enjoy mouthwatering Steers burgers together before trying coffee and cakes at a café.
The fun didn’t stop there. Zanele and her dad also stopped at a sneaker shop, where he mistook a pair of Jordans for “iJoseph” instead.
Judging by their laughs and wide smiles, the two had a great time and spent the day together before returning home.
“I love him♥️,” Zanele wrote in her caption.
Mzansi in awe of dad-daughter moment
The video tugged at Mzansi netizens’ heartstrings as they responded with sweet comments admiring Zanele's bond with her father. Others were also amused by how the father referred to Jordans as ‘iJoseph’.
Di Noko shared:
“I wish to do this with my father, but unemployed. But lonyaka aozophela. God bless you. .”
Kuhlekonke KaMbuyisa commented:
“Nangu lobaba ngkhumbula ivideo niyothenga izimpahla ♥️.”
Lwazii_28 replied:
“Ohh man, this is so cute❤.”
sindiswa.ngesi said:
“I wish my dad was still alive hle❤️.”
Sam Dhlamini joked:
“No, iJoseph from now on .”
