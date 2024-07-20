Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie has lived up to his promise of tackling the Mandela Day Walk & Run

He posted a video of his run on Saturday, 20 July, to his X account, showing him crossing the finish line

Fans and supporters reacted excitedly to McKenzie's belated run, racing to the comments to give their take

Gayton McKenzie cut an excited figure as he crossed the finish line at the Mandela Day Walk & Run. Image: Sharon Seretlo

An excited Gayton McKenzie, South Africa's Sports, Recreation, Arts, and Culture, was a picture of pure excitement as he hoisted his arms at the finish line at the Mandela Day Walk & Run.

His personal feat on Saturday, 20 July, ensured McKenzie fulfilled his promise shortly after his swearing-in as the new minister in June.

Gayton McKenzie keeps promise

Taking to his X earlier in July, he said he would commit himself to a running regime after noting he was an overweight Sports Minister.

In one instance, he said:

"Come, guys, let's run. Let's run, let's run. Let's run ... let's run today. Come on, guys, let's go. Let's go, let's go, let's go ... Summer body, loading."

Another time, McKenzie conceded:

"I did my first run from the parking lot to the airport gate because I was late this morning. I promise to join @tumisole & friends from next week to run every day. You can't have such an overweight Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture. I must look like my job."

Following these pockets of enthusiasm, he said he was preparing for a marathon, clearly referring to the 2024 Mandela Day Walk & Run.

He shared a short video of his participation in the event on his X account.

The run took place at the DP World Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, Gauteng, and included 21.1km, 10km, and 5km races.

In the 14-second material, he runs to the finish line with his arms in the air and beams excitedly on his approach, surrounded by a large group of runners.

Enthusiastic netizens react excitedly

Locals had lots to say about the scenes that played, taking to the timeline to heap praise and take jibes at McKenzie.

His latest video attracted 153,000 views, 4000 likes and over 300 comments. Briefly News looks at some of the reactions.

@StHonorable wrote:

"Most of your peers in Parliament will not try a 1km race. Little is much when God is in it. Keep it up!"

@MbaliyethuS wrote:

"Well done, wena, my favourite minister."

@Sevhic_ added:

"As busy as you'll be in your new portfolio if you can set aside 45-60 minutes x3 per week, you'll come back a different runner at the next year's edition of the same race."

