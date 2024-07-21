A gentleman with an Uber Eats bag drove around with an expensive CBR motorcycle

The guy captured the attention of the motorists as well as the internet users with his stunt

The online community reacted to the video, with many debating about his employment status at Uber Eats

A gent carrying an Uber Eats bag drove a very expensive motorcycle. Images: @Witthaya Prason, @Thana Prasongsin

A man carrying an Uber Eats bag stunned the netizens with his "delivery transport". He was captured in a TikTok video.

In a clip uploaded by @drmusamthomben, the guy is cruising nicely in a VBR bike. The motorcycle is known to cost the price of a car and even more. The gent had his Uber Eats bag on his back, it was not clear if he was an Uber Eats employee or not.

Dr Mthombeni who was capturing the video hilariously said that was one of the reasons why he hates Cyril's economy because what do you mean an Uber Eats delivery guy is driving a bike that a full corporate employee cannot afford?

Gent with Uber Eats bag drives expensive bike

Netizens debate the man's employment status

The clip garnered over 200k views, with many online users debating. Some said it's a guy called Vulela Ama Weekend - He is not an Uber Eats employee but he likes to always carry the Uber Eats bag even at groove. Others didn't believe it was him.

@Tshepo Motloung asked:

"Is it not that guy who's always pouring himself with alcohol ko groove?"

@K.Letsie loved:

"This is great, the food is gonna arrive still hot‍↕️."

@MR L commented:

"That’s vulela he is not delivery boy."

@Sabelo Sondhlane said:

"Side hustle bro…people are ubering using GTi’s."

@Mmane Vincent (small Cassper) was in disbelief:

"Oohh my God it's happening ."

Shimza catches Uber Eats employee stealing his food

In another story, Briefly News reported about DJ Shimza catching a delivery guy stealing his food.

Taking to Twitter, the TV producer and club DJ posted a video of himself confronting the alleged thief. Reacting to Shimza, the Uber Eats social media team promised to get to the bottom of the issue. Many netizens also claimed to be the victim of the same thing.

