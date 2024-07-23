“I Wouldn’t Even Hide”: Security Guard Captured on CCTV Laughing at Colleague, Netizens Relate
- A security guard who couldn't help his laughter had to find a hiding spot to let it all out
- The gentleman laughed at his colleague who hilariously fell while he was sitting down
- The online community reacted to the video, with many relating to the guard who laughed behind the door
A security guard was captured on CCTV laughing after his colleague hilariously fell. Netizens are entertained.
In the TikTok clip uploaded by @anushabrijlall, the security guards are seen in a room going up and down, presumably doing their duties. There was one chair in the room and one security was about to sit on it but unfortunately, as he was sitting, his colleague took it for himself resulting in him falling.
No one was at fault because neither of them could have known what was going to happen. Another colleague found the situation hilariously funny to the point where he went behind the door to properly laugh because he didn't want the guy who fell to be offended.
Man hilariously laughs at colleague for falling
Watch the TikTok video below:
TikTokkers laughed at the video
The video garnered over 300k views, with many online users entertained and relating to the laughing guard.
@Matshakge Mamogobo laughed:
"He is laughing behind the door🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."
@Faith_lamola expressed:
"I wouldn’t even hide, I would immediately burst out laughing 😭😭😭😭😭😭🤣🤣."
@xehnande shared:
"I wouldn’t make it behind that door mna 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😭😭😭😭."
@king Kagiso related:
"That's me also 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."
@Rorey Mulllo commented:
"Well, maybe that would be my last day working. I'd be on the floor."
@Sunitha Naidoo 🌍 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 said:
"Me shaking uncontrollably with laughter and crying at the same time. Sorry but I won't go behind the door 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."
Source: Briefly News
