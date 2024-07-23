A security guard who couldn't help his laughter had to find a hiding spot to let it all out

The gentleman laughed at his colleague who hilariously fell while he was sitting down

The online community reacted to the video, with many relating to the guard who laughed behind the door

A security guard could not help his laughter after his colleague fell on the floor. Images: @Jacob Wackerhausen, @Lighthouse Films

Source: Getty Images

A security guard was captured on CCTV laughing after his colleague hilariously fell. Netizens are entertained.

In the TikTok clip uploaded by @anushabrijlall, the security guards are seen in a room going up and down, presumably doing their duties. There was one chair in the room and one security was about to sit on it but unfortunately, as he was sitting, his colleague took it for himself resulting in him falling.

No one was at fault because neither of them could have known what was going to happen. Another colleague found the situation hilariously funny to the point where he went behind the door to properly laugh because he didn't want the guy who fell to be offended.

Man hilariously laughs at colleague for falling

Watch the TikTok video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

TikTokkers laughed at the video

The video garnered over 300k views, with many online users entertained and relating to the laughing guard.

@Matshakge Mamogobo laughed:

"He is laughing behind the door🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

@Faith_lamola expressed:

"I wouldn’t even hide, I would immediately burst out laughing 😭😭😭😭😭😭🤣🤣."

@xehnande shared:

"I wouldn’t make it behind that door mna 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😭😭😭😭."

@king Kagiso related:

"That's me also 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

@Rorey Mulllo commented:

"Well, maybe that would be my last day working. I'd be on the floor."

@Sunitha Naidoo 🌍 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 said:

"Me shaking uncontrollably with laughter and crying at the same time. Sorry but I won't go behind the door 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

Car guard amazes Mzansi after helping driver out of tight spot

In another story, Briefly News reported about a Pretoria car guard who amazed South Africans with his job.

The car guard skillfully guided a driver out of an exceptionally tight spot, leaving onlookers and netizens in awe. In a world where small acts of kindness often go unnoticed, the humble car guard became an unexpected hero, capturing the admiration and gratitude of South Africans.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News