A queer couple decided to be in each other's life forever after meeting on a career app, LinkedIn

The duo concluded after five weeks of knowing each other that they wanted to tie the knot

The online community reacted to the story, with many showering the two with congratulatory messages

A duo walked down the aisle after meeting on LinkedIn. Images: @Lucas Modiba

Source: Facebook

A queer couple were a testament that one can find love anywhere even in places one thinks it's not possible.

Lucas Modiba took to his Facebook account and posted a picture of him and his significant other wearing matching suits. The two looked stunning and very much in love.

In the caption, Lucas revealed that he and his partner tied the knot five weeks after meeting on LinkedIn. It took the two four dates to decide that they wanted to be in each other's lives forever.

"I met my husband on LinkedIn 5 weeks ago. Got married on our 4th date. We the Modiba_Legabane."

Duo gets married after meeting on LinkedIn

See the Facebook photo below:

Couple walks down the aisle after four dates

The stunner also shared a mini video of their big day, walking down the aisle. They were dressed in white suits with a touch of black. And like the beautiful union they were committing themselves to, they looked good.

See the Facebook video below:

Netizens celebrated the couple

The online community reacted to the duo's story, with many showering them with congratulatory messages and others still digesting how they met.

@Refilwe Hlungwani celebrated:

"So adorable!❤️"

@Lucky Diko wrote:

"Wow, I wish I could also find a husband too☺️☺️☺️🙏🙏🙏."

@Otsile Moroka shared:

"When you find your soul mate there's no time to wait. Congratulations."

@Wele'lomtu Vergro Selela commented:

"Hoping for a bright future."

@Ben Boo Pulléy Malgàs felt envious:

"Which Linked is that hleng."

@Sbusiso Thembile Dlomo Mokoena said:

"I wish all the best guys Love always win ❤️❤️please pray for marriage, talk make each other happy so that your love will grow don’t involve people from outside because they will ruin this beautiful thing."

