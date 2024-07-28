Employees from one of South Africa's grocery stores had a ball and also performed some weird tasks

In the videos circulating on social media a live goat was seen in the store, and people created a boat using cooldrinks

The online community reacted to the clips, with some laughing and others asking questions

Grocery store staff engaged in some activities, leaving the internet with questions. Images: @Thankful photography, @Xavier Lorenzo

Source: Getty Images

Videos of people having a good time and performing weird tasks at a grocery store have made rounds on social media.

In one of the TikTok clips uploaded by @thandoeh36, the people, presumably the staff from the shop have creatively used cool drinks to make a huge boat at the store. They climbed on top of them pretending to be passengers while others were captains and fishermen.

Store employees become creative

Watch the TikTok video below:

People presumably perform ritual in store

In another video, the people are seen doing what one might consider a ritual. They lit candles and had an African sage and a live goat. They were also wearing traditional clothes. In both videos, it was not clear if this was the store's marketing strategy or what exactly prompted them to do such.

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers laughed at the videos

Netizens reacted to the clips, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny and asking questions.

@user3 miliyoni commented:

"They be performing rituals while we think they entertaining us!"

@Ncebo Ben Sithole said:

"My company, they can never make me hate you 🤗🤣."

@Snesh was entertained:

"Yhooo😂😂😂."

@Halala Kunene🌸 laughed:

"🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Aike."

@NKOMO YAMAHLUBI ♻️ asked:

"Who's going to buy those? 🙆🏿‍♂️"

@User0005 commented:

"Stepping on food 😭."

@Ntswaki Ramphekwa said:

"Thank you it is in KZN😂😂."

@BennyLoCurious stanned:

"The creativity 10/10 😂🔥🔥🔥🔥."

Boxer store's employees express creativity

In another story, Briefly News reported about Boxer store's employees being creative in the store.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @thembekainnocenti, the employees made a boxing ring using rice packs and cooking oils, they made a bed using baby pampers, and a sink using canned baked bins and a bowl, this is just to name a few. The creativity captured the attention of the customers as well as the internet.

