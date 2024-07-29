An excellent youth choir from Bloemfontein, Azania Indigenous Voices, blew Mzansi's minds when they revamped a gospel song

The choir performed an exceptional cover of Rea Ho Leboha ( We Thank You ) by Piba and Hosea Artist Development

Netizens shared their emotional attachments to the song and their thoughts on the mesmerising performance

A Bloemfontein youth choir healed Mzansi with a beautiful gospel cover.

A Bloemfontein youth choir, Azania Indigenous Voices, blew Mzansi's minds away with an exceptional gospel cover. Image: @azania.iv

Source: TikTok

The choir covered one of Mzansi's beloved gospel songs by Piba and Hosea Artist Development.

Bloemfontein choir blows Mzansi away with gospel cover

Music is known to heal souls, whether it's jazz, R&B, hip hop or gospel. The lyrics, beats and compositions all play a part in creating a satisfying harmony.

Live performances have tricky moments, as nothing is recorded to perfection. Still, a Bloemfontein youth choir managed to blow Mzansi's mind with an excellent performance of a beloved gospel song.

The choir, Azania Indigenous Voices, covered the gospel song Rea Ho Leboha by Piba and Hosea Artist Development. This particular song has healed many with its holistic lyrics and melodies.

The choir sang the song with calm, whispery voices, soft clapping and foot stomping with a bold and consistent drum beat. The performance was posted on the choir's TikTok page with the caption:

"Rea Ho Leboha! A beautiful song by @PIBA AND HOSEA ARTIST DEVELOPM💚!"

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to exceptional gospel performance

Briefly News reached out to the chairperson of the UWC choir in Cape Town, Abenathi Ntese, to better understand the hard work put in to make a choir successful. Ntese shared that they have an annual camp that helps them develop new sounds and ideas for the group to thrive:

"The camp commenced with choristers returning home, eager to delve into a rigorous vocal training schedule and mastering new musical pieces slated for performance on July 12th. The enthusiasm and dedication among the choristers were palpable, reinforcing their collective drive towards musical excellence.

"Under the guidance of seasoned instructors, the choir navigated a structured program that included physical conditioning, intensive rehearsals, and collaborative team-building exercises. This holistic approach honed their musical prowess and fostered camaraderie among the participants."

The UWC choir will share the stage with eight other choirs at Artscape's Voices in Unison event to celebrate 30 years of democracy through singing.

Mzansi was in awe of the Azania Indigenous Voices performance and commented:

@It’s Thabi loved the performance:

"I'd focus solely on this choir if I was a UFS student."

@nnana_was emotional:

"Wherever Piba is resting, he would be so proud."

Group of grown men twerk in support of Springboks game

Briefly News also reported that South Africa’s pride and joy, the Springboks, have the beautiful and unique tendency to bring Mzansi citizens together no matter what. Before the game against Ireland on Saturday evening, a group of gents busted cool moves in support of South Africa’s champions.

Netizens also joined in on the high-spirited human train via the comments section.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News