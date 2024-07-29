A lady took to social media to ask a question about the fashion trends that were ugly in a video

A young woman caused a huge stir online after asking social media users a question, and the clip went viral.

Mzansi reacts to fashion trends in a TikTok video. Image: @gmutombo.

Source: TikTok

Duck nails, bubble skirts and more fashion trends SA thinks are ugly

TikTok user @gmutombo took the video platform to ask people questions about fashion trends.

The young lady asked the following, to which many people responded in the comments section. @gmutombo said:

"What is the ugliest fashion that is trending right now but no one talks about it."

The footage grabbed the attention of many, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

People reacted to the woman's questions

Social media users flooded the hun's comments section expressing their thoughts, saying:

Melissa Msweli said:

"That short bubble skirt influencers are wearing."

Gaara of the sand expressed:

"New Balance 530 didn’t our grandfathers use them for marathons."

Ndoyisile Ndumiso Sibindi shared:

"Those Denim rough edges outfits and pleated mini skirts."

Nkanise Sibeko wrote:

"Steve Madden sneakers, edges, Crocs"

Kemoratile commented:

"Espadrille wedges, corset with leggings, and your edges."

