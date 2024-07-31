A man on TikTok alleged that he was to receive more than R340 000 from the South African Revenue Service

Although he was allegedly going to get money from the government, he also had to pay R1 000

While some social media users raised eyebrows at the message the man supposedly received, others remained hopeful

A man appeared to have a stroke of luck after he alleged that he was to receive a few hundreds of thousands of rands in his bank account from the government.

Using the handle @sphesihle_45 on TikTok, the app user took to his account to share the alleged message he received from the South African Revenue Service (SARS) after claiming to have dialled *134*7277#.

A screenshot of the message read that the taxpayer had to pay R1 000 on his administrative penalty account. It also read the following:

"However, we owe you R341 322.47 on your tax account."

Have a look at the supposed message in the picture below:

Mzansi becomes hopeful and sceptical

@sphesihle_45's video attracted the attention of many local social media users. While some thought it was a case of fraud, others wanted to find out if they could also get a few more rands in their bank accounts.

Eager to get extra money for themselves, @mpho_mash29 humorously wrote in the comment section:

"I want to book a ticket to the Maldives."

@phiwe7951 had their doubts about the message received and shared what they thought it should have said:

"I don't know, it looks like a scam. Usually, SARS says, 'Amount due to you,' not, 'We owe you.'"

@thabi800 also felt that the message was too good to be true and warned the public with their opinion:

"Guys, be careful with scam messages. Many people got them. How can they say 'pay' and then they will pay you afterwards?"

@nkululekosgananda added humour to the comments. It seemed they wanted a piece of the pie and comically said:

"Ndoda, you might not remember me, but we were best friends in primary school. In fact, I used to take care of you."

Woman stressed after learning she owes SARS

In a related article, Briefly News reported about a South African woman who was left with chest pains after discovering how much she owed SARS for tax.

A TikTok post by @ayokaliyanda showed part of a SARS financial statement, showing an owing balance of R14 734.48. The post included an audio which indicated the woman’s stress and despair.

