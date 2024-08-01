A North-West University student hilariously tried to create content with animals at an event

The young man was captured with a little goat but something happened that triggered a hilarious reaction from him

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

A young man's content creation hilariously went wrong.

Source: Getty Images

A young gentleman hilariously tried taking content with a goat, knowing very well he is not good with animals.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @kagiso_somngesi, was attending Vice-Chancellor’s Science Day at North-West University. Knowing how Gen Z is, the young gent tried taking content holding a young goat.

It is unclear what happened, but the young man hilariously freaked out, letting the young goat go. He assured his online fellows that no animal was harmed in the process and that the little goat was also fine.

"He was so over us😭😭🤞🏾. No animals were harmed in this video. Baby goat is okay !💜 #contentgonewrong #fyp #trending #myNWU Vice-Chancellor’s Science Day."

Content creation hilariously goes wrong

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

TikTok users laugh at the video

The video garnered over 12k likes, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.

@Karabelo Shebe said:

"That's how my dad ran😭😭👍🏾."

@NWU - North-West University joked:

"Go on, don’t let greatness get away from you 😂💜."

@Missy said:

"🤣🤣🤣I can't stop laughing hle😂😂😂😂😂."

@Nthabii | Fitness Coach expressed:

"Ooh, snap..🤣🤣🤣🤣"

@sheis.SIKELELA laughed:

"Aowa wena 😭😂."

@Mcebisi Ndlovu wrote:

"So even the nurse in white coat is afraid of the goat🤣🤣🤣🤣😭."

@TRQ🌻 commented:

"I though it’s the goat that’s screaming 😭😭😂😂."

@Lereko said:

"I get you screaming mara I assume it’s the lecture in the lab coat ? Yena why a screama 😂😭😭😭."

