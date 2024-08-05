A Mzansi gent had the time of his life at a close friend's wedding and busted the sweetest moves

An energetic man was dancing his life away at a close friend's wedding when something in his body popped.

An energetic gent hit the wedding dancefloor too hard that he landed himself in the emergency room after. Image: @kgitlas1

The dancing king landed himself in hospital because he hit the dancefloor a little too hard for his age.

Weddings are great celebratory moments in any relationship. It is where friends and family meet to have a great time together.

One man showed happiness and congratulated his best friend at their wedding by killing it on the dancefloor. The dancing king hit the dancefloor a little too hard, and he felt an uncomfortable pop in his body.

His serious dancing caused a severe injury that landed him in hospital that night. He shared the crazy experience on his TikTok with the caption:

"No more weddings for me."

Netizens react to man killing it on the dance floor

He did not have to be told twice to bring the heat on the dancefloor after the couple's first dance was over at a wedding. The energetic man brought his all that he popped a muscle and landed himself in hospital after killing it on the dancefloor.

Netizens were amused by the crazy night the gent had and shared their thoughts in the comment section:

@Kwena Ledwaba shared that:

"Ande ha bona batho onale show off"

@jubs malebana reminded him that:

"Le wena you were killing the dance."

@ZukiG was amazed by the gent's enthusiasm:

"Sana who was getting married cause you were clearly very happy for them? "

