Customers and employees at the Eastern Cape grocery store were shocked by a robbery that allegedly took place

In a video making rounds, the people are seen laying on the floor scared for their lives

The online community reacted to the video, with many expressing shock and asking questions

A grocery store in the Eastern Cape was allegedly robbed. Images: @Jacobs Stock Photography Ltd, @Xavier Lorenzo

A video showing a hostage situation in one of the popular grocery stores in the Eastern Cape has made rounds on social media.

In the TikTok clip uploaded by @miriy0u in July, people are seen at a Shoprite store scared for their lives. It is alleged that the store was robbed in broad daylight with people inside.

Mothers and daughters are seen laying on the floor as the thugs rob the shop. We do not know what they took or if anyone was injured nor did the police find the thieves.

Thugs rob a grocery store in Eastern Cape

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens were stunned by the video

The video gained over 60k views, with many people expressing their shock and asking questions.

@Ngwane asked:

"Where is a emergency alarm."

@Hendrik Du Plessis commented:

"You don't play with those guys."

@Mrs.Radien disputed:

"This is a lie. It happened in Uitenhage last week Friday. No one was held hostage. Someone ran into the shop with a gun and the police asked the people to lay on the floor."

@Wade Will was in disbelief:

"Hectic."

@DarkieM said:

"Content noma nifa!" (Content even though you are dying)

@Kendall 2.0 asked:

"What happened ?"

@Linda Richards352 wanted to know:

"Hi, where is this."

Thugs rob worshippers in Gqeberha

In another story, Briefly News reported about a church that was robbed at gunpoint in Gqeberha.

In an X clip uploaded by @Abramjee, the people are at a church scared for their lives as the thieves are robbing them of their goods. The incident happened at Assemblies of God in a township named New Brighton on Monday night, 05 August 2024 around 7pm. The thieves entered the church and shot in the air. They took the worshipper's belongings. No one was injured.

