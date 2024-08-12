“Truly Inspired”: Mzansi Man Gives Engineering a Chance, Becomes Rich Bigshot in Saudi Arabia
- A TikTokker shared that a local man who took a chance in engineering is now living in Saudi Arabia
- The professional works as a lead project engineer and earns approximately R354 000 with significant benefits
- Members of the online community shared that they felt the man's success story motivated and inspired them
A local man showed people that one should never take their interests for granted. After dabbling in engineering, he is now earning a salary overseas one can only dream of.
Briefly News previously reported about a TikTokker named Boni (who posts the salaries of anonymous professionals in various fields on her account @lifereset_za) showing the payslip of an unknown mechanical engineer based in Saudi Arabia. The person earned a handsome, practically tax-free salary in the Middle Eastern country.
Recently, Boni shared the engineer's identity on TikTok after receiving a slightly negative comment regarding her post showing that the man, Kariba, earned roughly R350 000 monthly.
The comment read:
"Definition of sacrificing your life for a salary, but they will never mention it. Let me keep quiet."
Boni then responded by sharing a few pictures of the successful lead project engineer who decided to give the field a chance.
Watch the video below:
Engineer's success inspires SA
Many local social media users were happy for Kariba and shared how his come-up motivated them to do the same.
@mnelisikxaba, who saw a similar future for themselves, wrote in the comment section:
"I will also leave once I get my engineering degree."
@www.tiktok.comwaheeda1 shared their thoughts and said:
"Truly inspired and a great role model. Dreams do come true."
@kaytumetse07 told the online community:
"I will happily sacrifice three to five years."
@mjeffwalker could only describe Kariba's story in one word:
"Inspirational."
Local engineer earns R1 million salary
In a related article, Briefly News reported that Boni also showed people the salary of a Government Certificate of Competency (GCC) engineer.
The TikTokker shared two payslips – one with a bonus and one without. The numbers on the page intrigued online users, who shared their thoughts in the TikTok video's comment section.
