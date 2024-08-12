A TikTokker shared that a local man who took a chance in engineering is now living in Saudi Arabia

The professional works as a lead project engineer and earns approximately R354 000 with significant benefits

Members of the online community shared that they felt the man's success story motivated and inspired them

A man working in Saudi Arabia became a wealthy lead project engineer after putting his faith and passion into the field. Images: @lifereset_za

A local man showed people that one should never take their interests for granted. After dabbling in engineering, he is now earning a salary overseas one can only dream of.

Briefly News previously reported about a TikTokker named Boni (who posts the salaries of anonymous professionals in various fields on her account @lifereset_za) showing the payslip of an unknown mechanical engineer based in Saudi Arabia. The person earned a handsome, practically tax-free salary in the Middle Eastern country.

Recently, Boni shared the engineer's identity on TikTok after receiving a slightly negative comment regarding her post showing that the man, Kariba, earned roughly R350 000 monthly.

The comment read:

"Definition of sacrificing your life for a salary, but they will never mention it. Let me keep quiet."

Boni then responded by sharing a few pictures of the successful lead project engineer who decided to give the field a chance.

Watch the video below:

Engineer's success inspires SA

Many local social media users were happy for Kariba and shared how his come-up motivated them to do the same.

@mnelisikxaba, who saw a similar future for themselves, wrote in the comment section:

"I will also leave once I get my engineering degree."

@www.tiktok.comwaheeda1 shared their thoughts and said:

"Truly inspired and a great role model. Dreams do come true."

@kaytumetse07 told the online community:

"I will happily sacrifice three to five years."

@mjeffwalker could only describe Kariba's story in one word:

"Inspirational."

Local engineer earns R1 million salary

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Boni also showed people the salary of a Government Certificate of Competency (GCC) engineer.

The TikTokker shared two payslips – one with a bonus and one without. The numbers on the page intrigued online users, who shared their thoughts in the TikTok video's comment section.

