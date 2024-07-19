A content creator recently gave internet users a look at an anonymous maths lecturer's payslip

The tertiary institution educator told the TikTokker that they also held a master's degree

Social media users took to the video's comment section to share their thoughts on the salary

A woman showed the payslip of a maths lecturer with a master's degree. Images: martinedoucet / Getty Images, @lifereset_za / TikTok

Source: UGC

Social media users shared their views after a woman shared what a maths lecturer with a master's degree makes in a month.

Popular content creator Boni, who uses the handle @lifereset_za on TikTok, once again posted the salary of an anonymous professional. Before showing the payslip, Boni told viewers:

"Let there be chest pains."

Starting with the payslip excluding a performance bonus, the TikTokker shared that the lecturer received a basic salary and scarcity allowance (over R10,000), totalling R72,415.06. With total deductions at R25,06.32, the lecturer takes home R46,608.74.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Boni then looked at a payslip that included the performance bonus. The total earnings were R105,183.86, while the total deductions were R29,662.80. This meant the net pay was R75,521.06.

Watch the video below:

How much do lecturers earn?

While Indeed doesn't specify the amount a maths lecturer with a master's degree makes, the job search engine states that the average salary for a junior lecturer is approximately R16,040.

Netizens react to maths lecturer's payslip

Social media users flocked to the comment section to express their thoughts on the payslip.

University professional @bonginkosizwane22 wrote:

"Haibo, as a current lecturer, I feel robbed."

@basie493 shared their thoughts:

"I think she deserves more."

@_rockzilla agreed and commented:

"Tertiary maths is built differently. A master's in maths? She deserves that salary and more."

@tens_1912 reiterated what Boni said at the beginning of the video:

"Stay in school, kids."

@riddickalu said to the unknown professional:

"That's not money, my sister."

@kyleak1 told the online community:

"Mathematics, most people's weakness. She deserves a bonus every month."

Mzansi reacts to mechanical engineering trainee's payslip

Briefly News reported how much a mechanical engineering graduate trainee makes monthly in a similar article.

The anonymous person's salary was higher than the average salary, as shared by Indeed. Social media users on the app took to Boni's comment section to express their thoughts on the salary she broke down.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News