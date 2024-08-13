A young woman living in Johannesburg had to spend most of her time sitting in heavy traffic with only R100 petrol in her tank

Instead of reaching her destination in her usual 20 minutes, the woman shared it took over an hour

Many people online felt that they could relate to the traffic jams often occurring on Malibongwe Drive

A woman stuck in traffic only filled up her car with R100 petrol. Images: choochart choochaikupt / Getty Images, @pammy_mo / TikTok

Sitting in bumper-to-bumper traffic is far from enjoyable. What's worse is wondering if your vehicle will reach its destination after only throwing in a few rands of fuel.

A Johannesburg-based woman named Pamela endured this struggle after sharing on her TikTok account (@pammy_mo) that she was sitting in heavy traffic on Malibongwe Drive after only filling up her car with R100 worth of petrol.

In her TikTok video, Pamela showed app users how congested her side of the road was while traffic was free-flowing on the other side.

Instead of taking the normal 20 minutes to get to where she needed to be, the woman shared in her comment section that it took her over an hour.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi feel the woman's pain

A few local social media users familiar with Malibongwe Drive could relate to what the woman endured.

@moratwe_ took to the comment section to share what they'd do in the time-consuming situation:

"I would park on the side of the road."

@unammatshingana found humour in the TikTok clip and shared:

"The struggle is real."

@_barbieeeee_nba told the online community:

"This road always has traffic."

@heinrichcharlbrit wrote their suggestion in the comments:

"We need extra lanes in Malibongwe Drive. Eish, traffic is bad."

Pamela added her suggestion, too:

"We need working robots to start with."

@nh.eth told the public:

"It is so important to have a good and kind manager."

Seeing this comment, Pamela replied:

"A good and kind manager will eventually lose their patience."

