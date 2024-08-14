“Afrikaans Teacher to the Core”: Juffrou Shows Off Her Drip, SA Falls in Love

A few students asked their Afrikaans teacher to explain what she was wearing with TikTok users

The delightful woman shared that she wore hand-made jewellery and a pyjama top as a shirt, among other things

People on the internet were in love with the educator's style and filled the comment section with compliments

An Afrikaans teacher was happy to show off her stylish outfit. Images: @_jjjj_jeanne_.

Source: TikTok

Fashion is a form of self-expression that does not need to be socially accepted or require a specific reason from others. Well, one snazzy Afrikaans teacher decided to tell people about her outfit and captivated the internet with her style.

Educator schools people on her drip

A pupil who uses the handle @_jjjj_jeanne_ on TikTok took to the app to show what their "cool Juffrou" wore to school. The clip also saw the graceful woman hop onto a TikTok trend where people show their stylish outfits and accessories and share where they got them.

After greeting online users, the teacher says in Afrikaans that her students asked her to explain her "drip" to them. She shared that the pants she had for a few years came from a local boutique, and her H&M shirt was a pyjama top.

The teacher also showed off her unique long-sleeved top, Woolies sneakers, and some hand-made and biodegradable jewellery she decided to wear.

"My hare is geknip en gekleur (My hair is cut and coloured)," she added.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi loves the Afrikaans teacher's outfit

Local social media users took to the video's comment section to express their thoughts on the teacher's outfit of the day.

@sinovuyokitsi639 shared with the online community:

"Afrikaans teacher to the core. Hairstyle, alles (everything)!"

@boitshokomaimane shared their thoughts and said:

"I strongly believe that if she taught me Afrikaans in high school, I would’ve enjoyed the subject."

@beautifullydreamily happily told people on the internet:

"Afrikaans teachers are always so cute and stylish."

@katherinehopeevert asked the TikTokker who posted the video to relay a message to the educator:

"Please tell your fabulous teacher she is the reason why most of us love classes we struggle in. We appreciate her!"

@shanflowblom25 simply wrote in the comments:

"A woman of style."

Source: Briefly News