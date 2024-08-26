A lady took to TikTok to share how she got fired, and the clip went viral online, leaving people in shock

One woman in Mzansi opened up about losing her job, and people were left with mixed feelings.

A lady shared her story of how she got fired in a TikTok video. Image: @kedibonentsepa.

Source: TikTok

Woman gets fired because of an item that costs less than R15

TikTok user @kedibonentsepa shared a clip on the video platform where she revealed that she lost her job all due to not scanning an item that cost R14.99.

@kedibonentsepa's video grabbed the attention of South Africans, gearing over 721K views along with thousands of likes and comments within a few days of publication, touching many peeps online.

Watch the video below:

SA has questions for the woman

Mzansi netizens were shocked and confused at the same time, as many rushed to the comments section to share their own experiences of being dismissed from work while some asked questions.

John said:

"What happened to the R14.49 item?"

Matha shared:

"I was also fired at Spar because I forgot to scan the R11 spinach."

Makofi replied:

"Back in 2014, I lost a job because of 10 cents...they said I robbed a customer."

Khensane030 wished her well, saying:

"Something great is coming; don't stress."

Ma4ni@pat commented:

"Retail is a very toxic environment."

Sniker wrote:

"It is not about the R14,99 item. It is about Principle integrity."

