A white content creator shared a clip on Instagram of a few children mimicking his appearance

The children covered their faces with dirt, which lightened their skin to make them look like a "muzungu"

People on the internet could not help but laugh at the playful kids and shared their messages in the comments

A white in Uganda was mimicked by kids using dirt. Images: @muzungu_boda

Source: Instagram

Children enjoy playing games in the streets with their friends, finding endless ways to entertain themselves. During their playful activities, some kids added a twist to their game by using dirt to mimic a man nearby.

An innocent game

A content creator named Jimi Sendrix, who also refers to himself as Muzungu Boda, uploaded a clip of himself in Uganda on his Instagram account (@muzungu_boda). He showed a group of young children whose faces appeared lighter because of the dirt they rubbed on their faces.

Because Jimi is white, one of the kids said:

"I am a muzungu like you."

According to the content creator, the term refers to a white man.

Jimi said in the video:

"Guys, this is 2024. You can't do stuff like this. If I did this, I'd get cancelled."

Watch the comical clip below:

People react to kids' playful nature

The viral video had many social media users rushing to the comment section to express laughter at the actions of the playful children.

@zandazakuz laughed and said:

"They roasted you properly!"

@chebet.maru told the online community:

"This is why I fear kids."

@salim_realestate__ shared in the comments:

"This is the best video I've seen on the internet today."

@harmonylaj, a white person, shared a similar comical story:

"I was hanging out with some kiddos in a school in Kenya, and they were looking through a newspaper. They stopped at a page on the news and yelled, 'Hey! This guy looks like you!' It was Donald Trump."

@sinachi01 laughed and shared with people online:

"That one with a running nose took me out."

@kutloano_modibe wondered about the country Jimi was in and said:

"It’s amazing how the Bantu languages are so similar. In isiZulu, a white person is uMlungu."

Source: Briefly News