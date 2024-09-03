A South African TikTok creator has hilariously reimagined Bible stories, leaving Mzansi in stitches

In his latest video, he humorously tackles the scandalous tale of Reuben from Genesis 35:22, using a popular TikTok sound

South Africans love his unique blend of humour and scripture, flooding his comments with praise and laughter

A South African TikToker creatively uses humour to retell Bible stories. His latest video blends a popular TikTok sound with the story, earning widespread praise from SA. Images: @ayloworldwide.

One South African TikTok creator has taken a hilariously different approach to teaching his followers about the Bible.

The gent has been leaving Mzansi in stitches by turning biblical stories into hilarious videos, and his latest post is no exception.

The bible story in question

In the video titled "Reuben was a bad boy 😭," he delves into the somewhat scandalous story of Genesis 35:22:

For those who need a refresher, this verse reveals that Reuben, one of Jacob’s twelve sons, took a questionable detour into the arms of Bilhah, his father’s concubine.

And, as the Bible subtly puts it, "Israel heard it." Well, this TikTok decided to give the story a modern twist by using the famous TikTok sound of a pastor grilling a man in his congregation.

The video starts with a serious tone, as the pastor asks, “How are you?” But before you know it, the pastor hits him with a “you’re a bad boy,” leaving viewers in absolute hysterics as the connection to Reuben’s antics becomes hilariously clear.

South Africans are impressed by his humour

Mzansi’s netizens couldn't get enough of it, flooding the comments section with their reactions. @SaintAnna commented:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 You need to be a Sunday School teacher"

@Annah Jennifer Betsho❤️ also noted that:

"😭😭😭Jacob himself needs to see this🤣🤣"

@tshepiJedidiah thanked @ayloworldwide for teaching the word in such an engaging and humorous way:

"No but on a very serious note, THANK YOU for teaching the word in such a humorous manner. Thank You!!!"

@Kgomotso Selolo🦋 asked:

"How do you even find the right sounds to use hle? 😭😭🤣"

@Monica Hlophe dubbed the creator her most favourite Christian content creator:

"😭😭😂😂 My fav Christian TikToker"

@Sinenhlanhla Mchunu also cracked up at the man's jokes :

"😭😭😭😭that time I’m busy with Genesis and I just passed this story🤣🤣🤣🔥"

@uSquash also asked:

"Why are you this funny?? 😭"

@Luyanda Ndlovu quipped:

"Your videos crack me up bro😭😭😭🤣🤣🤣"

