A local woman who watched the match between the Springboks and All Blacks did not know she met the singer Manana

The woman's sister had to tell her who they saw after they posed with the star and shared hot chips

Members of the online community laughed at the encounter and pointed out how humble Manana was

A woman was unaware that she met the singer Manana. Images: @daisy_mafanya / TikTok, @officialmanana / Instagram

It's not every day that we meet local stars and recognise the next big thing right in front of us. This situation happened to one woman who was unaware that she was having a conversation with the South African artist Manana.

The fault in recognising stars

A woman named Daisy (who uses the handle @daisy_mafanya) uploaded a video on TikTok showing app users her comical encounter with the local celebrity at the recent match between the Springboks and the All Blacks at Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg.

However, she did not know who Manana was and was not afraid to show it.

As Daisy took hot chips from Manana, she humorously asked:

"Ngubani yena? (Who is he?)"

The woman also asked the singer if he was a TikTokker before her sister informed her he was an artist.

Realisation suddenly kicked in, but Daisy mistakenly called the man Manando.

She wrote in her video:

"My bestie Siziphiwe loves Manana! That's how I know his voice.

"He is so nice. I really had no idea he was famous. I saw a person who loves sharing food."

Watch the hilarious interaction in the video below:

Mzansi reacts to woman meeting Manana

Hundreds of social media users and fans of the local singer could not help but laugh at the woman's reaction. Some also shared how envious they were that she met Manana.

@mbalinomsasigasa felt they could relate to Daisy, laughed and said:

"You are so me. I don't know these new celebrities, hey."

@khatidehun wrote in the comment section:

"Manana is so humble."

@mihlalilatelyy laughed and shared:

"This interaction is so wholesome."

@refilweza_27 said to people online:

"The way he blended in and didn’t get defensive speaks volumes about his character."

@betso08 said to the online community:

"He’s such a lovely person. Man, I wish I was you. I love him."

Possibly referring to when Daisy asked, 'Ngubani yena? (Who is he?), @bree62537 jokingly commented:

"He was also too stunned to speak after the question."

@hottestthingunderthesun found humour in the video and said:

"Daisy is my spirit animal."

