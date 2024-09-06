A video of a woman and two men singing left many people in South Africa entertained, and it went viral online

The footage captured the attention of many, gathering loads of views, thousands of likes and comments

The online community flooded the comments section with humour, while some sent heartwarming messages as they were amazed by the gent's voices

Three talented people wowed Mzansi with their beautiful voices in a video that made rounds on social media.

Three South Africans impressed many people with their stunning opera voices. Image: @shazamusician

Mzansi trio’s angelic opera voices wow SA

South Africans are talented, for sure, and these individuals proved just that with their angelic voices. The clip posted by @shazamusician on the video platform shows three people from different races reuniting in the name of music.

The trio sings harmoniously on the street, impressing many people on the internet with their striking opera voices. The video went viral online, generating loads of views, likes, and comments within a day of publication.

Watch the wholesome clip below:

Peeps love the trio's performance

The trio's video entertained social media users. Many flocked to the comments, showering them with heartwarming messages while others cracked jokes.

Peter Airl expressed:

"Just random gents singing Oprah on the street corners this country is unreal."

Pertunia Nthunya gushed over the men's voices, saying:

"So beautiful. Those opera voices are too angelic."

MotherT was amused:

"Only in Mzansi."

Tshegolekwene added:

"Beautiful people with beautiful voices."

Den commented:

"I love this. Proudly South African."

Wendy S was impressed:

"Wow! Stunning voices."

