A lady shared a post about how she got herself a beautiful bed with a headboard but had no money for new bedding to match it

The hun, who is full of humour, ended up covering her bed with an old blanket

Social media users were left amused and took time to comment on the content creator's post

A TikTok user takes baby steps to create a nice, comfortable space. Image: @itsvickymak

Source: TikTok

One of the nice things about social media is that it teaches us that we're all juggling life one way or the other.

A social media user, @itsvickymak, on TikTok, cracked up netizens after sharing her new bedroom post.

The bed with no bedding amuses peeps

Full of humour, the content creator posted a video that started when the delivery guys brought the bed. After placing it nicely in her room, she covered the mattress base with a fitted sheet and a brown blanket.

Watch the video below:

Social media users assure the lady that she'll be fine

After watching the video, netizens congratulated the lady on her bed purchase. Others shared stories similar to the lady's.

User @tashlombard commented:

"We’ve all been there, gotta start somewhere👍 I had rent money and my 3 months deposit but I had no furniture money, moved in with just my clothes and slept on the floor for 3 months🤣."

User @minora_2018 noted:

"That bed smells like success, comfort, happiness and maple syrup 🥰🥰🥰."

User @ shezz755 motivated:

"Baby steps...for now, we celebrate the bed. May it bring beautiful dreams and peaceful nights, the bedding will follow soon 👏👏👏."

User @just.keagzz did not want the hun to downplay her achievement, commenting:

"A new bed is such a big investment!! A good nights sleep is life changing. Congratulations you’re doing great!."

User @therealnkully shared:

"You got the expensive part out the way first. Now you will interchange between different beddings. You’ve done well. 🤝."

