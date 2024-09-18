A young lady was left half-braided after the South African Police Services arrested her hairdresser

The lady shared how she had no other plan to finish her hair because already paid the arrested lady

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

A hairdresser left her client's hair unfinished after she was arrested. Images: @stacey_rae81

Source: TikTok

A young lady took to her TikTok account and shared how a hairdresser was arrested while doing her hair.

In the video uploaded by @stacey_rae81, the young lady is standing outside the salon. Police vehicles can be seen parked outside as the hairdresser was arrested. The hairstylist was put inside a van, leaving her client with unfinished hair.

The TikTok user said she had no plan B to get her hair finished because she already paid the arrested lady who was doing her hair. Truly a horrible, yet funny experience for the young lady.

Hairdresser arrested mid-braiding

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens laugh at the video

The video gained over 200k views, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.

@christie wondered:

"Okay they couldn't let you finish up??"

@Lorato Radi said:

"That is why I pay after the service 😭."

@_Lebogang🎀! joked:

"Just like my homework’s that are due on Monday , INCOMPLETE 😭😭😭."

@Ndi was entertained:

"You watched her leave why didn't you ask for your money back then???😂😂😂😭."

@MissG💎 wrote:

"Lot of hairdressers are getting arrested these days what’s going on 😳."

@BelleFundo asked:

"But how do u pay without seeing the finished product.. 😂🤣."

@ladyDi commented:

"You already paid 🚩 .. that hairdresser knew her turn is near."

@Mfana_Khaba😎 apologised:

"🤣🤣 Askies."

@Masie said:

"🤣🤣🤣That's why l always pay after finishing."

Source: Briefly News