Hairdresser Arrested on Duty, Woman Left With No Plan B: “That’s Why I Always Pay After Finishing”
- A young lady was left half-braided after the South African Police Services arrested her hairdresser
- The lady shared how she had no other plan to finish her hair because already paid the arrested lady
- The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny
A young lady took to her TikTok account and shared how a hairdresser was arrested while doing her hair.
In the video uploaded by @stacey_rae81, the young lady is standing outside the salon. Police vehicles can be seen parked outside as the hairdresser was arrested. The hairstylist was put inside a van, leaving her client with unfinished hair.
The TikTok user said she had no plan B to get her hair finished because she already paid the arrested lady who was doing her hair. Truly a horrible, yet funny experience for the young lady.
Hairdresser arrested mid-braiding
Watch the TikTok video below:
Netizens laugh at the video
The video gained over 200k views, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.
@christie wondered:
"Okay they couldn't let you finish up??"
@Lorato Radi said:
"That is why I pay after the service 😭."
@_Lebogang🎀! joked:
"Just like my homework’s that are due on Monday , INCOMPLETE 😭😭😭."
@Ndi was entertained:
"You watched her leave why didn't you ask for your money back then???😂😂😂😭."
@MissG💎 wrote:
"Lot of hairdressers are getting arrested these days what’s going on 😳."
@BelleFundo asked:
"But how do u pay without seeing the finished product.. 😂🤣."
@ladyDi commented:
"You already paid 🚩 .. that hairdresser knew her turn is near."
@Mfana_Khaba😎 apologised:
"🤣🤣 Askies."
@Masie said:
"🤣🤣🤣That's why l always pay after finishing."
