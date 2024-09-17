A kind-hearted barber gave a homeless man a stunning haircut, leaving him happy and grateful

The barber came across the man sitting on random stairs and offered his services to which he agreed

The online community reacted to the video, with many applauding the skilled barber shop for his kindness

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Eastern Cape barber gave a homeless man a fresh look. Images: @sk.the.barber

Source: TikTok

A kind gentleman who owns a barber shop in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape gave a homeless man a stunning haircut.

In the TikTok clip uploaded by @sk.the.barber, the gent approached a homeless man who was chilling on random stairs. The man had a long and scruffy hair. One could tell that it had been a while since he had a haircut.

The barber took his tools and started giving the man a cut. As he progressed, his stunning barber skills showed. The homeless man was visibly happy and grateful for the man's kind act. In the end, the homeless man looked fresh and handsome.

Gqeberha barber gives homeless man stunning haircut

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens love the video

The video gained over 330k views, with many online users applauding the person for his kind gesture.

@pretty wrote:

"Love this, please get gloves."

@Nail_ed by Manana🤎💅 joked:

"Yazii I've always knew ihusband yami yiphara😭😭😭i need to tour with you to choose mine🥺😊."

@Regalia Gerstenmaier❤️ adored:

"Caramel and chocolate oouuweeee!🫦🔥"

@Buhle commented:

"Thank you my brother, may God continue to bless you 🙏🏽♥️."

@siah Sibah complimented:

"He looks good."

@Malehlohonolo Masilo loved:

"This means a lot to him you can tell. all that beauty revealed 🔥🔥🔥 he is so pleased 😍."

@umphemafunzwaini stanned:

"Big up to you bro💯💯💯."

@Lulu said:

"He took a long look at that mirror, seing someone he forgot about but proud of. 🥰🥰."

Woman shows off amazing barber skills

In another story, Briefly News reported about a female barber who gave cool haircuts to people.

A young Nigerian lady is breaking barriers in a male-dominated industry. Sharing beautiful photos of her handwork, she revealed she loves putting smiles on people's faces. What amazed many was how @OgechiOkoye7 achieved perfect 'friction lines' on her client's heads. Her skill is too obvious to overlook.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News