A woman on TikTok filmed a video for women in Johannesburg to plug them with the hotspot of hot men

The lady made sure to whisper in her video as she told the buddies to head over to the Gautrain in the morning to score a stunning corporate man

The ladies were grateful for the tip and shared their thoughts about the information in the comment section

A Mzansi lady plugged SA baddies with the location of hot corporate men. Image: @sheisndeka

Source: TikTok

She told them to wake up early in the morning and head over to the Gautrain, where they would meet all sorts of hot boys going to work.

SA lady plugs Mzansi women with hot men

Unlike in the olden times, women today have standards beyond love and feelings. Ladies want a soft life, adventure, thrill, and fun.

Social media standards have also played a role in influencing what a woman truly wants in a relationship. Yes, having a Cinderella-like fairytale is dreamy, but in the real world, materialistic things matter, too, and for that, you need money.

A girls' girl plugged South African baddies with the location of hot corporate men around Johannesburg. The lady made sure to whisper in her now TikTok video as she shared that the hot boys in the morning hopping on the Gautrain:

"Guys, let me tell you something. If you want to meet the love of your life, your soulmate, take the Gautrain in the mornings."

She highlighted in her caption:

"Thank me later."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to location of hot men in Johannesburg

Social media users were stunned by the lady's tip and commented:

@Waseem wished women approached him:

"I'm a corporate boy who takes the Gautrain to Sandton every day, and these women don't talk to us at all."

@S I N I K O needed to be booed up:

"Someone pick me. I'm in corporate."

@Hloni had no luck yet:

"My sister, I take the Gautrain every day. I am still as single as a pringle."

@bonolo_m3 agreed with the lady:

"I hear you because this one time I took a Gautrain from PTA to Park Station around 6 am; I don't know how many times I fell in love."

@Sir Mbulazi shared:

"That place feels like a real-life LinkedIn."

@TebuM🎀 needed the info fast:

"What time, my babe? I'm left with four months; I already told the people at home I'm not spending December with them."

Source: Briefly News