South Africans were stunned by a popular TikTokker's Big Brother Mzansi audition video that quickly went viral

@ukthanos is known for her rawness and hilarious personality that when she announced her interest in being on the successful reality show, her followers were excited

Social media users cheered the lady on and promised to tune in to the show to watch her do her thing

A funny South African TikTokker shook the internet when she announced her interest in joining the Big Brother franchise.

@ukthanos excited her followers when she posted her audition clip to be on the 2025 season of Big Brother Mzansi.

Mzansi in love with lady's viral Big Brother Mzansi audition video

Big Brother Mzansi is one of South Africa's most successful reality shows. The franchise resembles a CCTV footage-like production where the cameras record the participants' every move.

What makes the show exciting is that it's actually a game in which one can win big by convincing the public to vote for them. To secure the grand prize, the participants have to be entertaining, somewhat relatable, and avoid being eliminated at all times.

The year's season (Big Brother Titans) had a twist: South Africans coexisted with Nigerians. The rest of Africa appreciated the cultural exchange and awareness of the two countries.

Big Brother Mzansi is returning for another season in 2025, and the auditions for new housemates are open. A famous South African TikTokker residing in the UK, @ukthanos, excited her followers when she announced her interest in joining the show.

The lady's TikTok is already exciting and hilariously unhinged. Her personality is raw and relatable, and her social media friends hope to see her on their screens.

@ukthanos' audition video went viral after she edited her most loved clips together for a gripping three-and-a-half-minute-long video. She captioned her clip:

"My Big Brother Mzansi audition."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to viral Big Brother Mzansi audition video

Social media users were pleased with the lady's audition clip and commented:

@Tshepang.Gilbert hopes that the lady makes the cut:

"I'd watch BBMzansi from start to finish! Hear me out!"

@zoe:) would tune in just for @ukthanos:

"I'd watch Big Brother every day."

@Lindokuhle believed in the lady a lot:

"She won before even going there, can't wait for this one."

@Sane Meyiwa loved the lady's social media content:

"You actually deserve your own show ke sana."

@Mpilo.zah0 decided to sit this season out:

"No, I'm not auditioning anymore. Me and her would fight everyday."

@brat is willing to be a DSTV customer just for the show:

"Bona, I might activate my DStv subscription again."

@Florie 🪐️ couldn't wait for the voting lines to open:

"I'd vote with my grocery money."

‘Big Brother Mzansi’ calls for new housemates to audition

Briefly News also reported that Big Brother Mzansi has been renewed, with auditions now open for South African citizens and permanent residents over 21 years old. Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared the audition requirements, including being in excellent physical and mental health.

PR Specialist Petunia Maota on behalf of Big Brother Mzansi, told Briefly News about the return of the highly-anticipated show.

