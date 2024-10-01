A lady on TikTok was stunned when she walked into a Power store and found a Foschini bag on sale

Mzansi explained to her why she was able to find the archived item at such a low price in a different shop

The lady, Noxy, assumed that Power had created a dupe of the Foschini bag to attract customers

Foschini is one of South Africa’s respected fashion brands. Recently, it rebranded to appeal to baddie culture with its Luella brand.

The brand is Foschini’s much more luxurious side and sells stunning bags, clothes, and shoes at a higher price.

Mzansi lady finds Foschini bags from Power

A South African lady was amused by how a new clothing store, Power, had sabotaged Foschini by selling their branded products. Noxy found a stunning bag that looked too similar to one of her favourite brands.

Power is known for its low prices on the latest fashion, which includes rejects from other shops. Jam, RFO, and Choice Clothing also do the same.

She took out her phone to film the ridiculous moment and captioned her now-viral TikTok video:

“What Power stores did to Foschini can never be didn’t.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady finding Foschini bags for less

Social media users reacted to a Mzansi lady spotting a Foschini bag from Power:

@Tyler commented:

"Rejected items from big companies, sweetie."

@Angel🦄🌻 clarified:

"But Power actually sells clothes from big companies at a lesser price if they are a bit damaged. So that bag is from Foshini."

@MaMtungwa🌹💝 plugged the ladies:

"A shop in Claremont, Capet Town, sells Foschin clothes and Luella at cheap prices. My cupboard is Luella and Foschini now."

@brie... explained:

"They sell rejects & excess stock from other retailers."

@MacQueen Que Maseko shared where she buys her child's clothes from:

"I get Mr Price clothing at Power for my daughter."

Mzansi praises Foschini’s stunning R600 tote bag

Briefly News also reported that a fashionista on TikTok showed off her new closet splurge from Foschini that only cost her a couple of R100 notes. The lady bought herself a stunning tote bag that resembles the popular Ted Baker tote from the fashion store for only R600.

Social media users instantly fell in love with the chic tote bag and shared their thoughts in the comments.

Source: Briefly News