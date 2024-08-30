A fashionista on TikTok showed off her new closet splurge from Foschini that only cost her a couple of R100 notes

The lady bought herself a stunning tote bag that resembles the popular Ted Baker tote from the fashion store for only R600

Social media users instantly fell in love with the chic tote bag and shared their thoughts in the comments

One of Mzansi’s TikTok fashionistas has been shopping for stunning pieces in and out of Foschini. The lady spotted a stunning tote bag that she secured for R600.

The black tote has engraved Foschini logos all over it, just like a Gucci bag would stand out from a Hermes or any other brand.

Mzansi praises Foschini’s stunning R600 tote bag

Fashion stores have improved their products after studying customer behaviour and wanting to appeal to a certain audience. Foschini understood that young people appreciate branded items and made a fortune from their pricey Luella products, which guaranteed exclusivity.

The store made a good impression with its new addition to the bag collection: a chic tote bag that resembled the famous Ted Baker brand. The fashionista shared that she bought the beauty for only R600.

She shared the information on TikTok with the caption:

“Unboxing my Foschini tote bag."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to affordable Foschini tote bag

Social media users were in awe of the stunning tote bag and commented:

@Lethabo Seoloane approved of the bag:

"Now this is a proper tote bag."

@_thanzii studied the lady's shopping habits:

"At this point you deserve to be their brand ambassador."

@sbahle_nondaba loved the features:

"Ohh it has a zip, I want."

@Manda gifted someone special with the bag:

"Bought my mom this bag today as a birthday gift, she’s soo happy with it."

@Carol_theParent shared her experience:

"The one I bought doesn't have good quality. Foschini isn't doing the things anymore...and I paid R1000 for it."

