Khayelitsha, Cape Town hustlers are not playing jokes when it comes to selling their products

Two gentlemen were captured in a video attracting customers with the sales song they created on the spot

The online community reacted to the clip, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

Two men in Khayelitsha found a creative way to hustle. Images: @Vuyisa Nothanga/ Facebook, @imakhile/ TikTok

Source: UGC

A video captured two hustlers singing on the busy bridge of Khayelitsha Mall in Cape Town.

In the TikTok video uploaded by @imakhile, the two gentlemen are seen at the busy bridge near Khayelitsha Mall. They were presumably selling dagga. However, what captured the people was how they were selling it.

The duo burst into a song that left people laughing. They creatively created the song on the spot to make sure that their business was booming and attracting people's attention. It did, because the TikTok user felt the need to stop and record them, lol.

"Just another normal day in Khayelitsha."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Khayelitsha hustlers leave people in laughter

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens entertained by the Khayelitsha hustlers

The video gained over 30k views, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.

@CebisaP said:

"I am leaving my Merchant for you 😂😂😂♥️♥️."

@LuthandoZondek liked:

"🤣😂🤣😂👌👌👌 Very Good Gents👌."

@Nomanzotho expressed:

"Cameraman be jiving to the tune😂😂."

@Polo be The Vivo applauded:

"This is a real definition of camera Man."

@sikuyomqikela commented:

"I’m loving this 🥰😭."

@Onne was in disbelief:

"Hayi yiFilm😂."

@Pirlo Xolelani XmanTolibadi Pi wrote:

"Voice yama Grootman 🔥🔥."

@Palesa was entertained:

"Khayelitsha mall🤣🤣."

@Glen_soko laughed:

"Ain't no way boy 😅😅."

@hlehle loved:

"Tjoooo I lov my south afrika vhaaa zoyisendela bf yam 😂😂😂😂😂."

@Jabulani Tshabalala shared:

"Voice gone... i wanna stop smoking."

@user4616372810182 said:

"Khayelitsha train station kunzima."

Man makes people laugh with a creative way to hustle

In another story, Briefly News reported about a man who pretended to be the "Invisible man" in the streets of South Africa.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @thuso17, the gentleman is at a busy intersection when he sees a person who hid his head in a suit and used a wire to create an invisible man look. The TikTok user was so entertained that he took a video and gave the person money to make his day with a funny look. He also expressed that he nearly fainted when the man got closer - lol.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News