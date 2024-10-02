A young woman showed people online how she made a smaller pair of Mr Price shoes fit her feet

People find creative ways to make do with what they have, even when it's not the perfect fit. After purchasing a pair of shoes two sizes too small, a young woman applied a clever method to make them work for her feet.

A fitting approach

Using the social media handle @miss.daisy30 on TikTok, a shopper shared that she bought shoes from Mr Price. However, she bought a size 3 shoe despite wearing a size 5, which was out of stock.

This predicament didn't stop the woman from rocking the sandals.

Instead of giving them away or returning them, the TikTok user soaked the shoes in hot water to make them fit. Surprisingly, the trick worked.

She laughed and wrote in her caption:

"They better not breathe."

Mzansi cracks jokes about woman's shoe-stretching method

A few social media users headed to the comment section to joke about the woman's shoes magically fitting her. Others commented on her post's caption.

Referring to a famous housekeeper, @hope25728 asked:

"Mbali Nhlapho, is that you?"

@hlomphomasote laughed and said:

"You are teaching me something, Ma'am."

@mandisancongwane comically added:

"Haibo, can you do that with my salary, mntase?"

Not believing in the method, @hadarianstarseed told the young lady:

"Then the next thing you will complain about the shoe being ruined in two days, forgetting that you soaked them in hot water."

@lelo_mjikeliso wondered in the comments:

"Isn't this the method to shrink shoes?"

@lesediramsley said with humour:

"They fart and breathe when you walk."

@glance301 had @miss.daisy30 laughing when they asked:

"How does the shoe know it's supposed to stop growing at size 5?"

