A local woman plugged South African parents of little girls with stylish boots to rock during winter

The R129.99 boots included black and pink chunky Chelsea boots and a cute star-studded pair of ankle boots

Keegan Kotze, who has experience in fashion and retail, spoke to Briefly News about how she would style the boots

A local mom plugged Mzansi with cute Mr Price boots for their daughters. Images: @nomcebo_radebe_, @mrpricekids, @nomcebo_radebe_.

Source: Instagram

A mother shared the stylish boots she saw while shopping at Mr Price with South African parents of little girls.

Nomcebo Radebe took to her TikTok account @nomcebofaithradeb (where she often posts videos of her drunk brother) to show parents the different pairs of boots she saw at the popular local store.

In the short clip, Nomcebo showed a glittering pink pair of Chelsea boots, the same style in black, and a pink pair of ankle boots decorated with gold stars. The mother did not mention the price in her post. However, according to Mr Price, the shoes cost R129.99.

The woman captioned her post:

"For parents of little girls."

Watch the video below:

Fashion and retail expert gives style tips

Speaking to Briefly News, Keegan Kotze, a fashion graduate and former children's clothing store sales assistant, stated that in her experience, boots (as well as jackets and track pants) were some of the most common winter clothing items parents would buy, which is no surprise.

When asked how she would style the boots, the now floor supervisor at a retail store shared what she thought would make for a fashionable and age-appropriate outfit:

"I would style it with plain black or pink pantyhose, a fleece or long-sleeved tutu dress, and a leather or denim jacket."

Woman plugs parents with an interesting hack for kids' clothing

In a related article, Briefly News reported about a mother who took to social media to share how she makes her children's clothes smell good.

In a video shared by @authenticmom on TikTok, the woman shows a Johnson's Morning Dew cologne. As the video continued, the woman poured the cologne into the iron, spraying some of it to demonstrate how she irons.

Social media users loved the lady's plug and rushed to her comments to express their appreciation, while others were left with mixed feelings as they questioned the safety of the woman's method.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News